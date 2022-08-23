CCTV appeal after machete altercation in Nottingham
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to following an altercation in Nottingham where knives and machetes were used.
Violence between two groups broke out in Clifton Road East at 03:40 BST on 26 June, Nottinghamshire Police said.
Several people received injuries described by the force as "life-altering".
Officers have asked for the public to help them locate a man they believe could hold vital information.
It is thought some of those involved fled from the scene and left the city centre.
A number of arrests have already been made in connection with the violence.
Det Con Ruth Towle, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This was an extremely serious incident involving two groups which have chased one another.
"Some of those involved have been in possession of large knives and machete-style weapons.
"It is really important that we locate the man in the picture who could hold vital information to help us with our investigation."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.