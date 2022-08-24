Nottinghamshire boy, 12, to do Three Peaks Challenge for sister
By Daniel Martin
BBC News
- Published
A 12-year-old boy plans to climb the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales in 24 hours to raise funds to research his sister's rare disease.
Jack, from Nuthall in Nottinghamshire, is taking on the Three Peaks Challenge later to raise money for Pearson Syndrome.
His 18-month-old sister Ruby has been diagnosed with the rare DNA disorder.
His father Jonathan, who will accompany him on the challenge, said he was "really proud" of his son.
'Determined'
Jack said: "Ruby's so funny and so happy but Pearson means her cells don't create enough energy.
"That means she gets really tired sometimes and I get sad when I see her like that.
"The Three Peaks is something I can do to help her and others who have it.
"It feels a bit intimidating and I'm a bit nervous but I'm determined to do this for Ruby and want to thank everyone who has donated."
He and his father will start by tackling Ben Nevis in Scotland, before driving to Scafell Pike in the Lake District and then finishing with Snowdon in Wales.
Jonathan, 38, a police officer, said: "Jack's a little nervous but also excited.
"We're both looking forward to the challenge.
"We're really proud of him for supporting the Lily Foundation, which is such a great charity."
Jack set out to raise £3,000 for The Lily Foundation, a charity that funds research into mitochondrial diseases, including Pearson Syndrome, and supports the families of affected children, but he has already beaten that target via an online fundraising page.
The Lily Foundation has been contacted for comment.
