Nottingham: McDonald's raid investigation 'making good progress'
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
Police say they are making "good progress" in tracking down a group of teenagers that ransacked a McDonald's in Nottingham.
Officers said up to 50 people piled into the Clumber Street restaurant on Sunday evening with some jumping over the counter to steal food and drinks.
Staff also reported being threatened during the incident at about 21:00 BST.
Police said detectives were using CCTV footage to identify those involved in the commercial burglary.
Footage of the fast food outlet being stormed has been widely shared on social media.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers were sent to the scene but the group had dispersed by the time they arrived.
Det Insp Jonathan Kerry said: "We are treating this incident extremely seriously.
"CCTV footage has been obtained and we are continuing to make good progress on identifying those involved.
"That said, we would still welcome anyone who has information or video footage that may assist the investigation to come forward."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.