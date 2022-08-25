Teen arrested after Nottingham McDonald's stormed by youths
By Amy Phipps
BBC News
- Published
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after a McDonald's in Nottingham was raided by a group of teenagers.
Police said up to 50 people ransacked the restaurant in Clumber Street at about 21:00 BST on Sunday.
Officers suspect the same group went on to cause disturbances at two other city centre venues.
Nottinghamshire Police said the boy was arrested on suspicion of burglary and affray and remained in custody for questioning.
The force said during the raid some of those involved jumped over the counter to steal food and drink.
Disturbances were later reported at KFC in Milton Street and Cineworld cinema at the Cornerhouse in Forman Street.
Detectives believe the same people were involved in all three incidents.
A spokesperson for the force said: "We have been working tirelessly on this investigation and are continuing to make significant progress in identifying those responsible.
"Although today's arrest is a positive step, our inquiries continue and I would urge anyone who has any information to come forward."
