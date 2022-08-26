Sutton-in-Ashfield: Plans approved for housing development
By Amy Phipps & Andrew Topping
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
Plans to build 34 houses in Nottinghamshire, to help reduce the waiting list for council homes, have been approved.
The new development in Warwick Close, Sutton-in-Ashfield, will fill the space left when a block of flats were demolished about 12 years ago.
Councillors unanimously backed the plans during a meeting on Thursday.
There are about 7,500 people on the waiting list for a council home in the Ashfield District.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the flats that previously occupied the space became a known hotspot for crime and anti-social behaviour.
The new properties will be semi-detached two and three-bedroom houses.
The project will cost £4.75m in total, with £1.46m coming from the government body Homes England.
The remaining £3.29m will be provided by the authority.
Jason Zadrozny, leader of Ashfield District Council, said: "I think it's a really good project and it's great for social housing.
"We're desperately short on houses and, with a looming recession and inflation potentially hitting 18%, our housing waiting list has gone up.
"We've got nearly 100 people in emergency need of housing."
In addition to the new homes, the council said it would spend £24,500 on bus stop improvements within the Abbey Hill ward.
A further £18,423 will be spent on improved play provision at the nearby Glen View Park, including an outdoor gym.
