Rebecca Adlington speaks of devastation after miscarriage
Double Olympic gold medallist Rebecca Adlington has spoken of her devastation after a miscarriage, discovered during a hospital visit for her 12-week scan.
The swimmer told her Instagram followers she needed emergency surgery afterwards, and treatment for sepsis.
"It's such a devastating time but important in times like these we remember we aren't alone and have so much support," she wrote.
Adlington, a 33-year-old mother-of-two, said she was now "slowly on the mend".
There are about 250,000 miscarriages in the UK each year, with most occurring in the first three months of pregnancy, according to research by pregnancy charity Tommy's.
Adlington said she and her husband, Andy Parsons, went to hospital for a scan on Tuesday, only to discover she had miscarried and needed emergency surgery.
"I managed to leave hospital Thursday only to be readmitted Friday. After a day of treating sepsis, a kidney infection and a fever, I'm slowly on the mend.
"Long way to go but I'm in the right place," she wrote, beside a picture of her holding a mug of tea in her hospital bed.
She praised hospital staff and described her husband as her rock, and also thanked her family and friends.
"We haven't managed to process it all yet but I know with their support we'll get through it," she said.
She said she was extremely grateful that she could give her two children a hug once she was able to leave hospital.
A number of high profile woman have spoken about their own painful experiences of miscarriage in recent years.
In May, Britney Spears wrote of her deep sadness at losing her "miracle baby" and the Duchess of Sussex spoke of "an almost unbearable grief" after miscarrying in July 2020.
At the time, Sophie King - a midwife provided by Tommy's - said talking about baby loss in pregnancy was "a real taboo in society" so mothers sharing their stories was a vital step in breaking down that stigma and shame.
Adlington, from Mansfield, in Nottinghamshire, became a household name in the 2008 Games in Beijing, with wins in the 400m and 800m freestyle. A year later, she was appointed an OBE.
In recent years, she has worked as a BBC commentator during the Olympics, Commonwealth Games and European Aquatics Championships.
In the past, Adlington has spoken in interviews about body insecurities, abuse directed at her on social media and the therapy she has undergone for anxiety and panic attacks.
