Old Basford boys arrested on suspicion of knife-point robbery
- Published
Two boys have been arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery.
Officers were called to Vernon Park, Old Basford, in Nottinghamshire after reports a man was being held up at knifepoint.
A group in balaclavas reportedly demanded the man hand over his belongings at about 20:25 BST on 16 August.
Detectives said when he refused, one of the attackers threatened him with a knife before fleeing the scene.
No items were reportedly taken from the man who was uninjured.
Detectives have since arrested two boys, aged 16 and 14 who have been released on conditional bail.
