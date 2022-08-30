Parking racks installed for Nottingham's e-scooter fleet
- Published
Parking racks have been installed for Nottingham's controversial e-scooters.
The scheme was extended last year, but the vehicles are still the subject of safety complaints, with one charity criticising unsafe riding.
Units have been installed in Lenton, the University of Nottingham and the city's main railway station.
Nottingham City Council said the Royal National Institute of Blind People was consulted on designs to help partially sighted people navigate around them.
Operator SuperPedestrian has included safety advice and riding rules on the side of the racks, which the council said will "help users and non-users understand safe and responsible riding".
Audra Wynter, portfolio holder for transport, said: "Throughout this e-scooter trial we've been really keen to listen carefully to feedback from the public about how we can potentially improve things.
"We really welcome the introduction of these docking stations as they will help to bring more order to e-scooter parking and keep pavements clear for all pedestrians."