Man charged after passenger killed in Newark car crash
- Published
A man has been charged after a passenger in a car died in a crash.
Police said a vehicle believed to have been stolen failed to stop for officers in Newark at about 09:00 BST on Sunday.
The car hit a tree on Hawton Road, and a 35-year-old man died at the scene.
Anthony Riley has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving while disqualified, aggravated vehicle taking and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.
The 32-year-old, of Forest Road in Clipstone, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Monday and was remanded into custody ahead of his next appearance, which will be at Nottingham Crown Court on 3 October.
Nottinghamshire Police said the crash has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct "in line with standard procedure".
