Graeme Perks: Surgeon attempted murder trial jury discharged

Graeme Perks was injured in an attack at his home in January 2021

The jury in a trial of a doctor accused of the attempted murder of a fellow plastic surgeon has been discharged.

The trial had heard Jonathan Peter Brooks denied stabbing Graeme Perks after abandoning a bid to set the house on fire.

The case began at Nottingham Crown Court last month, but a new jury will now need to be selected.

A date for the new trial has yet to be confirmed by the court.

