Nottingham: Four arrests after knives and baseball bat fight
Three men and a teenager have been arrested after a street fight involving knives and a baseball bat.
Nottinghamshire Police were called to Goldsmith Street, in Nottingham, to reports of the disturbance at 15:10 BST on Tuesday.
Four suspects who ran from the scene were eventually detained by officers.
One man, who was arrested close to the scene, was found to be in possession of a machete and Class A drugs, the force added.
Three other suspects were arrested shortly afterwards in Waverley Street and Cromwell Street. A baseball bat was also found nearby.
The suspects, aged 19, 24 and 26, as well as a 16-year-old boy, were held on suspicion of affray, possession of offensive weapons and possession of drugs.
Police added Class B drugs were found inside a car, which was located near the scene and believed to have been used by some involved.
