Rainworth: Girl, 12, hurt in crash outside school
- Published
A 12-year-old girl has been injured in a crash outside a Nottinghamshire school.
Emergency services were called to Warsop Lane outside The Joseph Whitaker School in Rainworth at about 15:20 BST.
Police confirmed the girl was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle but her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
Drivers have been asked to avoid travelling through the area while investigations take place.
