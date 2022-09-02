FA says Hooters of Nottingham cannot sponsor under-10s football
By Caroline Lowbridge
BBC News
Published
An under-10s football team has been told by the FA it must cease its sponsorship deal with Hooters.
Nottinghamshire-based Burton Joyce Football Club announced its new sponsor in a Facebook post on Thursday, leading some people to complain.
The restaurant chain is known for having waitresses in revealing outfits, and its name is a double entendre referring to owls and women's breasts.
The BBC has asked the football club and Hooters of Nottingham to comment.
Burton Joyce Football Club said it "will be issuing a statement on this matter over the weekend", while Hooters of Nottingham said its managing director was currently "away" and nobody else could comment.
'Reinforce their understanding'
Elaine Oram, senior safeguarding lead for Nottinghamshire FA, told the BBC a letter had been sent to Burton Joyce FC telling them "they need to cease the sponsorship deal".
In a statement, Nottinghamshire FA said: "The County FA had not been approached by the club seeking sanction for the sponsorship and had we have been, the request would have been declined in accordance with FA rules appertaining to the Kit and Advertising Regulations.
"From being made aware of the sponsorship we have been working with the club to reinforce their understanding of the regulations surrounding such sponsorship.
"We understand the difficult climate that grassroots football operates within and urge any club seeking investment from sponsorship that they are fully aware of the regulations or contact us for clarification."
The Facebook post about the sponsorship included a photoshoot with some of the young players, who were standing next to women from Hooters, and were wearing football tops branded with Hooters.
The FA Kit and Advertising Regulations state that when players are under 18 their clothing and equipment must not feature any "product, service or other activity which is considered by The Association as detrimental to the welfare, health or general interest of young persons, or is otherwise considered inappropriate, having regard to the age of the players or Match Officials".
Examples stated include "age-restricted products, services and related activities such as alcohol and gambling".
It adds that pubs or restaurants "may be permissible, unless the establishment primarily or exclusively exists for the supply and consumption of alcohol".
Some people complained the sponsorship was not appropriate because Hooters serves alcohol, and they also claimed the restaurant objectifies women.
However, others were supportive. One man said on Twitter: "This is quality! I'm having words with my sons club as to why they didn't secure this deal!"
One woman, who described herself as a "mum of two", said: "I hope all those objecting put their hand in their pocket and sponsor a local sports team. Getting sponsorship is hard and teams need kits. Good on them the lads are happy because they have new kits."
