Government decides against commissioners for Nottingham City Council
By Liam Barnes
BBC News
- Published
Independent commissioners will not be brought in to run financially-stricken Nottingham City Council.
The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) said it was giving an advisory board new powers to ensure the authority followed its advice, adding commissioners could come if not enough improvements are seen.
It had said it was "minded to intervene" in a letter in June.
The council said it "welcomed" the decision not to appoint commissioners.
A government-appointed board led by Sir Tony Redmond was put in place to monitor the Labour-run council after the collapse of Robin Hood Energy in September 2020.
Earlier this year it was revealed up to £40m of ringfenced cash from the council's housing revenue account (HRA) had been misused, and in March councillors approved plans for £28m of budget cuts.
'Important steps'
The DLUHC said the board of advisors would report in three months on "whether sufficient progress continues to be made, or whether commissioners should be appointed".
Greg Clark - who was made secretary of state for the department in July - said the council "has taken important steps to deliver the changes expected by local residents", but called for further improvements.
"It is clear that more action is needed to ensure the council is able to meet its best value duty," he said.
Council leader David Mellen said the DLUHC's decision showed the "positive progress" made by the authority was recognised by the government.
"We know there is a lot more work to do but we have demonstrated our determination to address the issues," he said.
