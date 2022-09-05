Tour of Britain return to bring road delays to Nottinghamshire
Motorists are being warned of delays as the Tour of Britain returns to Nottinghamshire.
Some of the world's top cyclists will travel through the county on Thursday during stage five of the race.
Riders will tackle a 116-mile (187 km) route starting in West Bridgford at 10:45 BST, and finishing in Mansfield at about 15:30.
Police said drivers should leave themselves plenty of time for their journeys.
The race is returning to the county after four years, starting and finishing in the same locations, but taking a different route.
After setting off from Central Avenue in West Bridgford, riders will pass by Trent Bridge, the newly-opened Colliery Way access road in Gedling, Clumber Park and Sherwood Forest.
The race will also travel through several towns and villages, including East Leake, Radcliffe-on-Trent, Calverton, Southwell, Retford and Worksop, ending in Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield.
Riders started the tour in Aberdeen on Sunday with the event concluding on the Isle of Wight seven days later.
Ch Insp Jon Foy, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "While the plan is to keep traffic delays to a minimum there is likely to be some disruption as the riders pass through Nottinghamshire.
"Our trained officers will be out supporting the race and will be on hand to assist where needed.
"Anyone driving to and from spectating points should also allow plenty of travel time if they are moving to different locations and, where possible, spectators should park well away from the route."
