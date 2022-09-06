Broad Marsh facelift progressing well, says council
By Greig Watson
BBC News
- Published
Work to remodel the Broad Marsh area of Nottingham is making good progress, according to the city council.
The shopping centre at the heart of the area was left partially demolished in 2020 when owner Intu collapsed.
Though full redevelopment funding is yet to be secured, neighbouring streets have been extensively redeveloped.
The Canal Street, Carrington Street and Sussex Street areas are nearly complete and work is due to begin on Middle Pavement, officials said.
The authority has a £20m bid into the government's Levelling Up Fund, to help cover the first stages of redeveloping the derelict Broadmarsh centre site, after a previous bid was rejected.
Another £20m has already been allocated to improve the southern approach to the city centre.
A section of Canal Street has been resurfaced and will get a new cycle lane, while a wide, traffic-free section of Carrington Street has new paving, benches, planting and trees, along with improvements to building frontages.
Sussex Street, a pedestrian-only route towards Nottingham Contemporary has been given new planters, trees, murals, benches and tables and stepped areas for further seating.
Later this month, Middle Hill is due to get new paving and road resurfacing, then Collin Street - formerly a six-lane road - is being turned into a pedestrianised plaza with more planting and seating.
City council leader, David Mellen, said: "We're continuing to make good progress with some really transformative work on the streets around the Broad Marsh area.
"This used to be an unwelcoming gateway to the city from the south, and while there is still a lot to do, already our improvements have reduced barriers and the dominance of traffic and created pleasant spaces where people can linger and enjoy the surroundings."
