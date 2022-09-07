Newark: New pitch secures hockey club's future
By Will Jefford
BBC News
- Published
A Nottinghamshire hockey club says a new artificial pitch will help secure its long-term future.
Newark Hockey Club said the pitch, at Magnus Church of England Academy in Earp Avenue, would help them deliver plans to increase opportunities in the area.
Academy students and the wider sporting community will also be able to use the pitch for other activities.
Members of the club opened the pitch during an event on Saturday.
Newark and Sherwood District Council said it provided the initial funding to upgrade the pitch, which will be paid back by the school from the leasing fees through a community use agreement.
The project has seen the original artificial turf surface, installed in 2001, and its underlying shock pad replaced.
New LED lighting has been installed to the columns, with the existing goals replaced and the addition of dugouts for the teams playing at the site.
Arran Coggan, chair of Newark Hockey Club, said: "We are delighted to see the pitch refurbished and thank the school and council for their positive outlooks in making this happen.
"Being over 15 years old, the previous pitch was detrimental to safe hockey.
"Over 180 players from five to 60+ years old play hockey weekly throughout the year and the new pitch will enable us to provide a safe and secure home for everyone."
Anna Martin, executive head at the academy, added: "We are thrilled to have secured a great investment for our academy and students, the partnership working with Newark and Sherwood District Council, Newark Hockey and Active4Today has enabled us to secure an asset for the whole community."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.