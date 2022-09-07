Warning after bin lorry fire caused by discarded car battery
A warning has been issued to residents after a refuse lorry fire was caused by a car battery discarded in a bin.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the fire in the back of the council-owned lorry in Mountbatten Way, Chilwell, at 12:45 BST on Tuesday.
Part of the vehicle's contents had to be loaded on to the road to extinguish the blaze, but the debris was later cleared.
No-one was injured in the fire, Broxtowe Borough Council added.
The authority said the fire meant collections could not take place in the Chilwell area around Mountbatten Way, Johnson Way and Shaw Road.
These collections will now take place on Wednesday.
A fire service spokesperson added: "Motorbike or car batteries must not be disposed of in your bin, these must be taken to your local household waste recycling centre."
