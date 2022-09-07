Trio sentenced after stealing £4,000 worth of Lego toys
By Amy Phipps
BBC News
- Published
Three men who stole more than £4,000 worth of Lego kits over two days have been given suspended jail sentences.
Nottinghamshire Police said the toys were taken from B&M stores in Worksop, Mansfield and Netherfield on 29 and 30 August.
The men were arrested after an officer noticed a vehicle filled with toys near Newark.
The trio pleaded guilty to three counts of theft at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on 2 September.
Police said the men, all aged 22 and from London, first targeted the retailer in Worksop at about 17:00 BST on 29 August.
They said one of the men distracted staff while the other two stole nearly £650 worth of Lego from the shelves.
About three hours later the men went to the shop in Mansfield where they filled up four large bags with about £1,000 worth of Lego and left without paying.
Police said the next day, they took £3,000 worth of Lego from the shop in Netherfield.
Police said a manhunt was launched and on 31 August a police officer came across a vehicle filled with toys near Newark.
Checks found the vehicle was wanted in connection with the Lego thefts and the vehicle was subsequently stopped as it travelled along the A17 with the three men inside arrested.
Conlon McDonagh, of Gregory Road, Southall, Ealing, Tom McDonagh, of Greenwood Avenue, Enfield and Patrick Ward, of London Road, Edgware, admitted to stealing the toys when they appeared in court two days later.
They were sentenced to 18 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, and banned from entering any B&M store in England and Wales for a year.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.