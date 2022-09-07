Bingham: Driver jailed after street race crash saw spectator lose leg
A man has been jailed for causing a crash while racing other cars, which resulted in an onlooker's leg being amputated.
Craig King, 40, was driving his Mini in Bingham, Nottinghamshire, on 3 June 2018 when he lost control on a roundabout.
He was found guilty of causing serious injury by dangerous driving in March.
At Nottingham Crown Court, King was jailed for two-and-a-half years and given a five-year driving ban.
Risk to life
King, of Norwich Gardens, Bulwell, had been taking part in an illegal street race on the A6097 when his car struck another vehicle, which in turn hit parked cars.
This crushed several cars together, trapping a bystander and causing him serious leg, back and internal injuries.
The court heard the victim now suffered from PTSD, anxiety and had been unable to care for his family.
Sentencing King, Judge Jacqueline Coe said: "This was a very serious incident indeed which could very well have resulted in injuries to other people and a loss of life."
A second driver, Ashley Walton, 28, of Lime Tree Road, Hucknall, was convicted of driving without due care and attention and was fined £190 with £250 costs in April.
