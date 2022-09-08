Tour of Britain arrives in Nottinghamshire
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
Thousands of people are expected to attend a nationwide cycling event as it arrives in Nottinghamshire.
The fifth stage of the Tour of Britain will see some of the world's top cyclists travel through the county.
Riders will tackle a 116-mile (187 km) route starting in West Bridgford at 10:45 BST, and finishing in Mansfield at about 15:30.
Police said drivers should leave themselves plenty of time for their journeys.
The race is returning to the county after four years, starting and finishing in the same locations, but taking a different route.
After setting off from Central Avenue in West Bridgford, riders will pass by Trent Bridge, the newly-opened Colliery Way access road in Gedling, Clumber Park and Sherwood Forest.
The race will also travel through several towns and villages, including East Leake, Radcliffe-on-Trent, Calverton, Southwell, Retford and Worksop, ending in Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield.
Riders started the tour in Aberdeen on Sunday with the event concluding on the Isle of Wight.
Ch Insp Jon Foy, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "While the plan is to keep traffic delays to a minimum there is likely to be some disruption as the riders pass through Nottinghamshire."
