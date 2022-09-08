Nottingham medics 'could have intervened earlier' in baby death
By George Torr
BBC News
- Published
Earlier intervention could have changed the outcome in the case of a four-day-old baby who died on a maternity ward, an inquest heard.
Kahlani Rawson died in the neonatal unit at Nottingham's City Hospital on 15 June, 2021.
Nottingham Coroner's Court was told he died from a lack of oxygen and complications from placental abruption.
The family questioned if mother Ellise Rawson should have been transferred to emergency theatre sooner.
They also queried if warning signs were missed earlier on.
'Abnormal' scan
The hearing was told Ms Rawson was admitted to hospital after her mother rang the maternity triage desk at about 06:40 BST on 11 June 2021 to report some bleeding and that the baby had not moved in the last 24 hours.
A triage midwife said it was "likely" she would have mentioned the baby not moving when briefing another midwife but could not be certain she had definitely done so.
The midwife on shift who looked after Ellise, said: "When you hear that, your heart is in your throat. I don't remember hearing that."
The hearing also heard that the midwife referenced a CTG scan as "sub-optimal" but said on reflection "abnormal" would have been more appropriate.
"On reflection, I wouldn't use those words now ," she said.
The midwife also said she "should've dialled" the emergency 2222 number sooner after Ms Rawson lost more blood.
She was transferred to theatre and Kahlani was born by emergency caesarean section at 09:17 BST.
The inquest was told the newborn was "pale, floppy and not breathing" and subsequently required resuscitation.
He was then transferred to the neonatal unit but died on June 15.
Dr Liz Didcock, assistant coroner for Nottinghamshire, said in her opening statements said the family were concerned that information was not handed over properly and the CTG was "not interpreted correctly."
'Delayed response'
Nottingham University Hospitals trust's own rapid review meeting - quoted in the post-mortem report - concluded there "should have been earlier intervention" which would "more than likely changed the outcome".
The family said the findings of the review meeting were not immediately made available to them.
Dr Didcock said: "The trust's own internal review quoted in the post-mortem reports states the CTG scan was 'pathological' and classified as normal and there was a delay in responding to the placental abruption.
"The family want to know about the timings of when the scan was abnormal from being pathological and what information was handed over to midwives who treated Ellise and if she should be managed differently.
"I want to know if the hospital acted sooner whether or not Kahlani would have lived."
'Completely devastated'
Kahlani's grandmother, Amy, issued a family impact statement which was read out by Dr Didcock and described the initial joy and excitement of the new arrival.
She said: "We had a baby shower to celebrate the arrival of Kahlani with cake, presents, balloons and decorations. All the family went all out and it was such a magical day.
"After Kahlani died, the whole family was devastated - we never experienced anything like this. We got to hold Kahlani and say our goodbyes.
"For a long time, Ellise was physically and mentally not present. She is completely devastated."
The inquest continues and is due to conclude on 9 September.