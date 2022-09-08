Worksop: Lorry driver charged after fatal crash with van
A lorry driver has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a 30-year-old van driver died in a crash in Nottinghamshire.
Police said the van and lorry collided on the A57 Retford Road near Worksop at about 09:25 BST on Wednesday.
Ivan Ivkovic, 50, was arrested and later charged by officers.
Nottinghamshire Police said they were keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage that could help the investigation.
