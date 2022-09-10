Events take place in Nottinghamshire to remember Queen's life
People due to attend events scheduled for this weekend in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire have been advised to check if they are proceeding, in light of the Queen's death.
While some organisers have cancelled their plans, following the announcement on Thursday, others have made the decision to continue.
The government has said such decisions are at the discretion of organisers.
Books of remembrance are open in the city and county.
'Time of bereavement'
In a statement, Nottingham City Council said: "As a mark of respect and sorrow, we will fly flags on our buildings at half mast and open a book of condolence at the Council House and at locations around the city.
"If people wish to lay flowers they can do so on the Council House steps."
Council leader David Mellen said: "We were proud and honoured to host many visits by the Queen as a city, including memorably in her Diamond Jubilee year 10 years ago and it's particularly sad that her death comes during her Platinum Jubilee year when the country has been celebrating her long reign."
The authority said books of condolence would also be located at Loxley House in Station Street and at Bulwell Riverside, Dales and Clifton libraries, accessible during normal opening hours.
A proclamation of the accession of King Charles III will take place at County Hall in West Bridgford at 13:00 BST on Sunday, the county council said, to be delivered by the High Sheriff of Nottinghamshire, Paul Southby.
Sir John Peace, the Lord Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire, will lead the tributes to Queen Elizabeth II.
A spokesperson for Southwell Minster said it would be open for all who wished to pray, light candles or express their condolences.
On Sunday, the proclamation of the new monarch, King Charles III, will take place at the cathedral at 15:30 BST.
In a statement, the Dean of Southwell, the Very Rev Nicola Sullivan, said: "I am deeply sorry to hear of the death of The Queen.
"Throughout her life she remained true to her commitment of service to all.
"We send our sympathy to King Charles III and all members of the Royal family and will hold them in our prayers particularly at this time of bereavement.
"Southwell Minster will be open for all who wish to pray, light candles, express their condolences or to seek solace."
Some sporting events - such as Nottingham Forest's match away to Leeds United, Mansfield Town's home match against Bradford and Notts County's match against Bromley have been postponed as a mark of respect.
The Theatre Royal and Royal Concert Hall said in a statement it was saddened to hear the news.
It said that until the date of the funeral, events would go ahead as planned with a minute's silence observed before each performance.
"Our flags will remain lowered during the period of national mourning," the spokesperson said.
Other planned weekend events were also proceeding with some alterations.
The D.H Lawrence Music Festival, which is taking place in pubs and bars around Eastwood, said some venues would not be running stages while others would be going ahead.
"We are currently shifting some acts," it said, in a statement on social media. "We'll update changes as soon as we can.
"Very sad news yesterday, so we understand venues' reasons for cancelling and this has been a tough call for most to make.
"[We] just want to thank everyone for supporting us."
The Department for Culture, Media and Sport said some organisations and businesses may wish to proceed with events and were under no obligation to suspend them, but advised people to check public services and transport were operating as usual.
