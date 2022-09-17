Line of Duty's Vicky McClure 'inspired' by walk for Alzheimer's
By Will Jefford
BBC News
- Published
Line Of Duty star Vicky McClure has said taking part in a fundraising walk for Alzheimer's was "so inspiring".
The TV star, who was taking part in the Memory Walk event for the 12th year in a row, was joined by 1,200 walkers in Wollaton Park, Nottinghamshire.
Ms McClure joined the walk - for the Alzheimer's Society - in memory of her grandmother, Iris, who died in 2015 after living with dementia.
The charity said 24 other walks took place across the country.
'Crucial'
Ms McClure, who is an ambassador for the society, said: "[The] memory walk holds a special place in my heart.
"It's so inspiring to walk alongside people from all ages and backgrounds, striving to stop dementia in its tracks.
"I've seen first-hand the challenges families go through when their loved one has dementia, but there is help out there.
"This is why events like Memory Walk are crucial to help charities like Alzheimer's Society continue supporting as many people as possible."
The walk, which took place last Saturday, started with a moment to mark the Queen's death.
Ms McClure is best known for her roles as Det Insp Kate Fleming in the BBC series Line of Duty, and Lol Jenkins in the film This Is England and its sequel mini-series on Channel 4.
She grew up in Wollaton, taking dance lessons from the age of three, and went on to earn a place at the Television Workshop - a drama group for young people - at the age of 11.
In 2018, she filmed a documentary Our Dementia Choir and created a choir of people living with dementia.
The charity said all money raised would go towards its services, including its dementia connect support line.
