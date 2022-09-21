Is Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner a film for our times?
By Jennifer Harby
It is 60 years since Alan Sillitoe's famous anti-hero, Colin Smith, failed to cross the finish line in defiance of the expectations of the governor of his borstal, played by Michael Redgrave. The film adaptation of Sillitoe's short story retains a loyal following. BBC News finds out about its appeal.
"These films are bursting out of the straightjacket."
Film historian Professor Melanie Williams has fond memories of a meeting with Alan Sillitoe.
The Nottingham writer and poet once appeared at a conference Prof Williams, from the University of East Anglia, was attending.
"He was fantastic," she said. "He talked about his wartime experiences."
In many ways, it was World War Two that gave Sillitoe - and many others of his generation - the chance to escape his impoverished childhood.
He joined the Air Training Corps, serving as a wireless operator in Malaya after the war. Diagnosed with tuberculosis, he started work on Saturday Night and Sunday Morning - his first novel - during his recovery.
After the successful adaptation of Saturday Night into a film, work quickly followed to turn Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner - a Sillitoe short story - into another film.
Sillitoe himself was involved in writing the screenplay for both films.
Prof Williams said this was not uncommon at the time.
"Writers like Sillitoe and Shelagh Delaney [the Salford-born dramatist behind A Taste of Honey] adapted their works, so there's a direct line to the piece of work, rather than it being taken away from them and spring-cleaned and turned into something completely different," she said.
Loneliness differs structurally from Sillitoe's original short story, while retaining its themes.
"The original is an extended monologue that explores the personal feelings of the character of Colin," she said.
"The film has to find a way of making that structure work. The idea of the extended flashbacks showing key moments in Colin's life works really well, culminating in the decisive moment at the end."
An impeccable cast and crew were assembled to tell the story.
As well as Tom Courtney, as Colin Smith, an unemployed young man coping with the death of his father, there is James Bolam as his best friend, and Michael Redgrave as the governor of the borstal to which he is sent, who pits him against the star runner of a neighbouring public school (James Fox) as a means of demonstrating the success of his rehabilitation programme.
Unfortunately for him, on the day of the big race Colin - the leader - stops just short of the finish line with a defiant smile.
The film was directed by Tony Richardson, who had also worked on the film versions of A Taste of Honey and Saturday Night and Sunday Morning, as well as John Osborne's Look Back in Anger.
The locations were mainly in London and the South East.
"It's got the kind of immediacy of the films from that period; that sense of trying out new techniques and presenting different kinds of stories and casting different kinds of actors," Prof Williams said.
"There's a real thirst for moving out of the studio and filming in real locations.
"Tony Richardson, as the director, was also very keen to try different kinds of filming - for example, shooting directly into the sunlight, which made these films feel more rough and ready and unusual in comparison to what had gone before.
"There were lots of parallels with what French new wave cinema was doing at that time.
"People were dealing with new kinds of stories that had been clamped down on before, partly because of censorship and partly by studios that had particular ideas about what would work as a commercial project.
"These films are bursting out of that straightjacket. That still helps it resonate as a piece of film-making."
Prof Williams also praised Tom Courtney's performance.
"It's not sentimental at all," she said. "There's a real sense of empathy with his character.
"We have another male rebel but he's different from Albert Finney as Arthur Seaton in Saturday Night and Sunday Morning.
"Courtney is much more physically slight and scrawny. There's also a hint of his talent for comedy in his exchanges with Michael Redgrave, which will come out in subsequent roles like Billy Liar.
"There's a real sending up of the well-meaning liberal professional that doesn't understand anything about him and his resistance and subversion of all they are trying to do.
"When he deliberately throws the race, there's a wonderful shot where he captures the eye of Michael Redgrave's character and lets him know what has happened."
She believes the film captures a moment in time when working class voices were allowed to come to the fore - one, she said, that has proved frustratingly elusive.
"Although we are in a very different place from the early 60s, a lot of the problems being explored in these films haven't gone away," she said.
Many of the main players - including Sillitoe - were given the Angry Young Man tag by the media, which they came to dislike.
"That whole cohort of writers from a working class background get labelled with it and it becomes a bit of a millstone," said Prof Williams.
"There is a suggestion their anger is performative and a pose - it becomes a trivialising, patronising label that doesn't take their anger seriously. But their writing and the films they make do cut through.
"I think it is a really unique post-war moment and part of that whole movement towards social visibility and opportunity.
"These voices - quite literally, their accents - that had previously been poshed up by elocution are being given a place on screen.
"If you compare it to now, some people still get through but those opportunities are far fewer and more restricted because of a lot of cuts in support."
James Walker, a senior lecturer in creative writing from Nottingham Trent University, believes Sillitoe's writing shakes people up - and continues to do so.
"There's definitely a them and us tone [in Loneliness]," he said.
"You have the governor, who has ruled the nest for a long time, and a working lad who says enough is enough - you can work my father to death but you're not going to tell me what to do.
"It was a really changing moment in post-war Britain in terms of its defiance and standing up to authority.
"It's just a great film. If the ending doesn't give you goosepimples, I don't know what will."
He is also sceptical about how many working class voices are breaking through today but suggests that, in Sillitoe's native Nottingham, at least a few are still doing so.
"Voices do get through - look at the Sleaford Mods or Nicola Monaghan's novel The Killing Jar," he said.
"We have had Sherwood [written by James Graham, from Mansfield] on TV earlier this year, which was brilliant."
But while acknowledging the difficulties faced by the youthful Sillitoe - and the characters he created - he feels, in some ways today's young people face more obstacles.
"Sillitoe grew up in absolute, abject poverty. But he was also in post-war Britain where you could go out and get a job," he said.
"Where is the prosperity for younger people now? Colin Smith is in control of his own destiny, but how do you rebel today?
"If you have bills to pay or fears about the cost of living, how do you hit back against that?"
