East Midlands bin collection changes for day of the Queen's funeral

By Will Jefford
BBC News

A bin manRushcliffe Borough Council
Many councils in the East Midlands have confirmed that bin collections will be rescheduled

Bin collections in the East Midlands that were due to take place on the day of the Queen's funeral have been rearranged.

A bank holiday across the UK was approved by King Charles III for the day of the funeral of his mother, who died on Thursday aged 96.

Councils in Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire have confirmed alterations to refuse collections.

Many scheduled for Monday will now take place two days before, on Saturday.

In Erewash, Derbyshire, collections due to take place on Monday will now happen on Saturday 24 September.

Councillor Garry Hickton, lead member for environment at Erewash Borough Council, said the postponement would give "as many people as possible the chance to mark Her Majesty's passing".

He said: "I'm sure that residents will understand that in these circumstances there will be no bin collections carried out on that day."

Other councils have announced changes to other services for the day of the state funeral, including the closure of offices and telephone lines.

Getty Images
The Queen died on Thursday aged 96

Nottinghamshire

Nottingham City Council - Collections scheduled to take place on Monday will now occur on Saturday 17 September

Ashfield District Council -Collections will take place on 17 September, with any uncollected bins picked up on Tuesday 20 September

Bassetlaw District Council - Bin collections in Bassetlaw will take place one day later than usual for the week

Broxtowe Borough Council - Collections due to take place on Monday have been rescheduled for Saturday

Gedling Borough Council - Collections will take place on 17 September

Mansfield District Council - Collections will take place on 17 September

Newark and Sherwood District Council - Collections will take place on 17 September

Rushcliffe Borough Council - Collections will be switched to 17 September, with a revised schedule for some green bin collections

Derbyshire

Erewash Borough Council - Collections scheduled for Monday will now take place on 24 September

Derbyshire Dales District Council - Scheduled collections by the council's contractor Serco for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will happen a day later than usual

North East Derbyshire District Council - There will be no bin collections on Monday, with pick-ups due to take place one day later than usual for the week

South Derbyshire District Council -All bin collections that were due to take place on Monday will be carried out on 17 September

Leicestershire

Blaby District Council -No bin collections will take place on Monday. The council has announced arrangements for those scheduled to have refuse and recycling collections

Hinckley & Bosworth Borough Council - Garden waste will now be collected on 15 and 16 September. Refuse bin collections will take place across the area from Tuesday, with the exception of the rural villages of Barton in Beans, Bilstone, Carlton, Congerstone, Gopsall, Odstone, Shackerstone, Little Twycross, and Norton Juxta Twycross. Refuse and garden bins in these areas will be collected on 16 September

Melton Borough Council - Collections due to happen on Monday will now take place on 24 September

Oadby and Wigston Borough Council - Collections will take place on 17 September

