East Midlands bin collection changes for day of the Queen's funeral

Hinckley & Bosworth Borough Council - Garden waste will now be collected on 15 and 16 September. Refuse bin collections will take place across the area from Tuesday, with the exception of the rural villages of Barton in Beans, Bilstone, Carlton, Congerstone, Gopsall, Odstone, Shackerstone, Little Twycross, and Norton Juxta Twycross. Refuse and garden bins in these areas will be collected on 16 September