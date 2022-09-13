East Midlands bin collection changes for day of the Queen's funeral
By Will Jefford
Bin collections in the East Midlands that were due to take place on the day of the Queen's funeral have been rearranged.
A bank holiday across the UK was approved by King Charles III for the day of the funeral of his mother, who died on Thursday aged 96.
Councils in Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire have confirmed alterations to refuse collections.
Many scheduled for Monday will now take place two days before, on Saturday.
In Erewash, Derbyshire, collections due to take place on Monday will now happen on Saturday 24 September.
Councillor Garry Hickton, lead member for environment at Erewash Borough Council, said the postponement would give "as many people as possible the chance to mark Her Majesty's passing".
He said: "I'm sure that residents will understand that in these circumstances there will be no bin collections carried out on that day."
Other councils have announced changes to other services for the day of the state funeral, including the closure of offices and telephone lines.
Nottinghamshire
Nottingham City Council - Collections scheduled to take place on Monday will now occur on Saturday 17 September
Ashfield District Council -Collections will take place on 17 September, with any uncollected bins picked up on Tuesday 20 September
Bassetlaw District Council - Bin collections in Bassetlaw will take place one day later than usual for the week
Broxtowe Borough Council - Collections due to take place on Monday have been rescheduled for Saturday
Gedling Borough Council - Collections will take place on 17 September
Mansfield District Council - Collections will take place on 17 September
Newark and Sherwood District Council - Collections will take place on 17 September
Rushcliffe Borough Council - Collections will be switched to 17 September, with a revised schedule for some green bin collections
Derbyshire
Erewash Borough Council - Collections scheduled for Monday will now take place on 24 September
Derbyshire Dales District Council - Scheduled collections by the council's contractor Serco for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will happen a day later than usual
North East Derbyshire District Council - There will be no bin collections on Monday, with pick-ups due to take place one day later than usual for the week
South Derbyshire District Council -All bin collections that were due to take place on Monday will be carried out on 17 September
Leicestershire
Blaby District Council -No bin collections will take place on Monday. The council has announced arrangements for those scheduled to have refuse and recycling collections
Hinckley & Bosworth Borough Council - Garden waste will now be collected on 15 and 16 September. Refuse bin collections will take place across the area from Tuesday, with the exception of the rural villages of Barton in Beans, Bilstone, Carlton, Congerstone, Gopsall, Odstone, Shackerstone, Little Twycross, and Norton Juxta Twycross. Refuse and garden bins in these areas will be collected on 16 September
Melton Borough Council - Collections due to happen on Monday will now take place on 24 September
Oadby and Wigston Borough Council - Collections will take place on 17 September
