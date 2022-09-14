Developers for old Nottingham Central Library 'ready to be appointed'
Developers are set to be appointed to redesign Nottingham's former Central Library building.
Nottingham City Council said it was ready to appoint architects to turn the Angel Row site, which closed in 2020, into "a flexible workspace for creative businesses".
A new library will be part of the Broadmarsh redevelopment, and is expected to open next year.
Funding for the Angel Row project comes from the Future High Streets Fund.
As well as office space, the city council said the old library will also host exhibition and gallery space, studios and units for creative industries.
Leader David Mellen, said it will be "an exciting new creative hub" to help the city "maximise opportunities for innovation and sustainable design".
"Post-Covid, it will be important for this building to offer spaces where people in our growing creative sector can collaborate, work flexibly and engage together," he said.
