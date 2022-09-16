Nottinghamshire farm shop owner 'devastated' by fire
By Amy Phipps & Verity Cowley
BBC News, East Midlands
The owner of a Nottinghamshire farm shop has said she was "devastated " after a fire gutted the business.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Gonalston Farm Shop in Lowdham at 01:10 BST on Monday.
It took eight fire engines to get the blaze under control and part of Southwell Road had to be closed.
Georgina Mason said she was still in shock but had been overwhelmed with messages of goodwill from the local community.
'Flames out the roof'
Ms Mason said: "It's hard to comprehend what has actually happened.
"I went to bed early, I'm a fairly light sleeper and I heard an alarm going off.
"I could hear popping and I thought somebody must be having a firework display.
"I looked out the bedroom window to see flames coming out of the roof of the shop.
"I had to compose myself enough to dial 999."
Ms Mason said the first fire crew arrived within nine minutes, then more followed.
"They just kept coming thick and fast with more fire engines to try and get it under control but it was a very significant blaze," she said.
"It's taken the whole of the first floor and all of the back area, all the butchery fridge, a really significant amount of damage.
"To say we're devastated is an understatement.
"It is not in your plan in your life to have a fire like this ever. I hope I never see anything like this again."
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed the fire was accidental but work is still ongoing to establish the exact cause.
Ms Mason said the local community had been very supportive.
"I'm overwhelmed by the messages of goodwill and the wishes for us to get back on our feet quickly," she said.
