Queen Elizabeth II: Passengers set off from Newark to pay respects
By George Torr & Rachel Royce
BBC News
- Published
Passengers travelling to pay their respects to the Queen said they wished to say "thank you" for her service.
Passengers at Newark Northgate station, Nottinghamshire, were due to catch a train to London, with many hoping to visit Westminster Hall for the Queen's lying in state.
Thousands of people are expected to travel to pay tribute over the next few days.
One woman on the platform said there was a "feeling of thankfulness".
Sisters Janice Fay and Tracy Fisher had travelled from Grimsby to catch the train from Newark.
Ms Fisher was bringing a picture her five-year-old granddaughter had drawn in tribute.
"My granddaughter wanted a picture sent for the Queen from her with a little crown.
"She loves the Queen, she says she's beautiful.
"If it means I get to lay [the picture] with the flowers then I'm quite happy to do that."
Ms Fay said: "It's the least that we could do for a very hard-working royal."
Cherelyn Barker and Sally Cooling from Newark said they were planning to wait in order to file past Her Majesty's coffin.
"We're going to go to Green Park first and walk down The Mall.
"We'll see what the queue is like and if we've got time and we can, then we'll queue," Ms Barker said.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.