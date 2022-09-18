Event to remember Queen to take place in Nottingham
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
People are being invited to join an event to remember the life of the Queen in Nottingham.
The Remembering Her Majesty event will take place in Old Market Square from 19:00 BST.
The event, which will incorporate the national Moment of Reflection, will involve contributions from a number of faith leaders.
The city council said the Queen had a special place in the hearts of many local people.
'Special'
The council said it had organised the event to give local people an opportunity to gather and reflect on the life of the Queen.
There will be contributions from the Bishop of Southwell and Nottingham, the Rt Rev Paul Williams, local Muslim leader Dr Musharraf Hussain, the Catholic Bishop of Nottingham, the Rt Rev Patrick McKinney and senior pastor at God's Vineyard, Dr Ezekiel Alawale.
Other contributors include councillors, members of the local community and the city council's chief executive.
There will also be music from the Hucknall and Linby Mining Community Brass Band.
It will conclude with a minute's silence at 20:00.
The council said the Queen had visited Nottingham at least 10 times, including during her coronation year.
The Lord Mayor of Nottingham Wendy Smith, said: "The Queen will always have a special place in the hearts of a great many local people, as has been clearly demonstrated whenever she visited Nottingham over her seven-decade reign and the thousands who are still queueing up to sign the Book of Condolence.
"We invite anyone who wishes to gather to remember her and to celebrate her extraordinary life and service to join us in the Old Market Square on Sunday evening, where so many Royal visits have taken place over the years."
Leader of the city council David Mellen said: "We felt that it was appropriate to give Nottingham residents the opportunity to come together and remember Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth ahead of her funeral on Monday."
