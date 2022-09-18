Tobias White-Sansom: Family gets second post-mortem over Spanish death
By Sonia Kataria & Owen Shipton
BBC News
- Published
A lawyer representing the family of a man who died in Spain believes his death was "not natural".
Tobias White-Sansom, 35, originally from Nottingham, died on 31 July, five days after an altercation at a nightclub in Majorca.
The family believes he was arrested by police, beaten and injected with a tranquiliser before suffering a cardiac arrest and being taken to hospital.
The Spanish courts have now granted a second post-mortem examination.
The family called for an investigation and an independent inquest into Mr White-Sansom's death.
They have now been allowed to appoint their own independent expert for the second post-mortem examination.
Lawyer Jaime Campaner said although the result of the first examination was still pending, they prefer to appoint their own doctor to "explore all the details".
"It's true that there are some odd circumstances," he said, adding: "It was not a natural death.
"I believe I have robust evidence to believe that something wrong happened, but we still don't know what.
"Once we have gathered all the evidence and we can analyse freely and with time we will decide against whom we file actions."
Mr Campaner added the body of Mr White-Sansom could then be returned to the UK once the second post-mortem examination was complete.
Mr White-Sansom spent several days in a coma. The family were then advised by doctors to allow his life-support machine to be switched off.
Mother Lorraine Thompson said the situation was "incredibly distressing" for the whole family.
"There was a regular autopsy and we felt that was not sufficient because all the facts were not available at the time," she said.
"I feel we're seeing progress, but I do believe it's going to be a journey.
"However, the mere fact the Spanish authorities are willing to investigate is quite big for us but we still feel we need a fair hearing, which is why we are pushing for the UK government to become involved."
The Spanish civil guard - Guardia Civil - confirmed it had received an emergency call.
"Upon the arrival of the Guardia Civil police, this man was violent and police reduced him to be assisted by medical services," it said in a statement.
"He was taken to the hospital for treatment. There, once while he was being assisted, he was arrested for a crime of injury."
An Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office spokesperson said: "We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Mallorca and are in contact with the local authorities."
