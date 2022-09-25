Girl, 7, with epilepsy walks for Roald Dahl charity
By Will Jefford
BBC News
- Published
A seven-year-old girl who has epilepsy has walked more than 200,000 steps to help fund more children's nurses.
Dixie, who lives in Newark, Nottinghamshire, was diagnosed with the condition after suffering a serious seizure in April 2022.
By raising money, she aims to give back to Roald Dahl's Marvellous Children's Charity.
One of the organisation's specialists has been supporting the family for the past five months.
'Lifeline'
Dixie said her nurse, Kirsten Johnson, who works at Sherwood Forest Hospital, was her "special nurse".
"If I did not have Kirsten as my nurse, I would miss not having a special nurse to ask if I am okay," she said.
"I would find the doctors' appointments scarier if Kirsten was not there.
"I did the challenge to help other children, as they may need a special nurse too."
'A huge difference'
Her mum Lynne, 45 said Ms Johnson was a "lifeline".
She said: "When Dixie had her first seizure it was unexpected and a shock for us.
"Kirsten always has her professional head on with loads of medical knowledge but also allows me to offload.
"It is a lifeline to have a caring voice at the end of the phone and someone that has so much expertise."
Roald Dahl's Marvellous Children's Charity works to establish and support new specialist nursing posts across the NHS.
Kirsten added: "I am extremely proud of Dixie for fundraising and thinking of others when she is going through such a challenging time herself.
"It would be brilliant if every child and young person with epilepsy could have access to specialised support."
