Motorcyclist badly hurt in crash near hospital
A motorcyclist has suffered potentially life-threatening injuries in a crash in Nottinghamshire.
Emergency services were called to Sutton Road, near King's Mill Hospital in Mansfield, at 20:20 BST on Wednesday.
Nottinghamshire Police said a motorbike and a car had collided, with the driver suffering less serious injuries.
The road was closed for nearly eight hours but was opened early on Thursday morning.
During the closure, access to the hospital was maintained through King's Mill Road East, police said.
Officers have asked for witnesses to the crash to contact them with information.
