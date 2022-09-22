City Hospital: New ward to be built to help cut waiting lists
A new hospital ward will be built at Nottingham's City Hospital in a bid to cut patient waiting lists.
Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust (NUH) has received £15m funding from the government to build the 24-bed wing, which will have 88 staff and be ringfenced for elective planned care.
Trusts were invited to bid for funding due to unprecedented waiting list numbers following the pandemic.
NUH said it was aiming to complete the ward by the end of March.
The plans were approved unanimously by trust board members at an extraordinary board meeting on Thursday, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
It is expected to allow room for 1,670 more elective procedures a year for orthopaedics, breast, plastics and urology.
Board chairman Nick Carver said the new ward was "precisely the right solution" to recent struggles in hiring staff.
"At a time when healthcare workers can choose where they work, we want to have nice facilities," he said.