Goalkeeper sentenced after attacking fans at match
By Liam Barnes
BBC News
- Published
A goalkeeper who attacked fans at a football match has received a suspended sentence.
Police said Liam Mitchell was playing in Nottingham in October when he hit one fan with "a spiked training pole" at half-time, before punching another in the face at full-time.
The 30-year-old admitted causing grievous bodily harm and common assault at Nottingham Crown Court.
He was given an eight-month sentence, suspended for 18 months.
Nottinghamshire Police said Mitchell, of Monksway, Clifton, became violent as his team fell to a 2-0 defeat.
'Appalling display'
The force said the keeper spent much of the game with back to play as he reportedly abused and threatened a section of supporters behind his goal.
His temper finally boiled over at half-time when he tracked down one fan and hit his body with a spiked metal pole.
After the final whistle he angrily confronted another fan and punched him in the face, causing a fractured eye socket and permanent nerve damage.
Det Sgt James Hirst said: "This was an appalling display of violence that has absolutely no place anywhere in society - let alone at a football match.
"Mitchell had ample time to calm down and reflect on his already appalling behaviour during the game but chose instead to seek out and violently assault two fans."
