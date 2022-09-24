Mansfield business supplies Strictly stars with costume sparkles
By Tom Oakley & Rachel Royce
BBC News
- Published
A Nottinghamshire businesswoman has spoken of her "pride" at supplying the sparkle for Strictly Come Dancing's costumes.
Jacqueline O'Neill is the founder of family business Diamante Crafts, a supplier of arts and crafts based in Mansfield.
She said it had supplied diamante sequins to the BBC One show that started on Friday.
Other customers have included Marvel Studios and Sir Elton John.
Strictly Come Dancing has returned to the nation's television screens having been delayed due to the Queen's death.
Mrs O'Neill said it was lovely to see some of her items feature on the screen.
"We've sold diamantes to Strictly Come Dancing for the costumes and the extra large ostrich feathers to judge Anton Du Beke.
"Our products have also been used in a George Michael music video and on the cover of an Elton John album.
"We know it's gone into the latest Marvel Film but we don't know what which one - it's top secret," she said.
Mother-of-three, Mrs O'Neill started the business in her living room when her children were young.
Since then it has expanded to a 5,000-sq-ft (465-sq-m) warehouse and has an annual turnover of about £500,000.
It has also become a family affair with her husband and children all working for the business.
She said: "I wasn't an entrepreneur before, I just wanted to start our own business - I had a normal office job before and my husband was a printer.
"All the family are so proud of what we've achieved."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.