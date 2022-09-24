Two killed and others injured in Gonalston crash
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
A 17-year-old boy and a man aged 19 have died in a "tragic" crash involving two cars in Nottinghamshire.
Police said it happened on the A612 Southwell Road, Gonalston, at about 22:45 BST on Thursday.
Both were pronounced dead at the scene and two other people have been taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.
Police have asked for anyone who witnessed the collision to get in touch as soon as possible.
Nottinghamshire Police said a fifth person also suffered injuries which were not currently believed to be life-threatening.
The road was closed for several hours between its junctions with Gonalston Road and Beck Street while emergency services dealt with the scene.
Case investigator Louise Melbourne, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the family and friends of everyone involved.
"Inquiries are continuing and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any dashcam footage that may be helpful to the investigation, to get in touch as soon as possible."
