Hero police dog Quantum retires after 250-arrest career
By Dan Martin
BBC News
Published
A "fearless" police dog who was once stabbed in the line of duty has started a well-earned retirement.
Quantum racked up more than 250 arrests in his six-year career during which he has helped officers catch a string of violent criminals in Nottinghamshire.
The seven-year-old German Shepherd earned a national bravery award after he was injured taking down a machete-wielding suspect in 2018.
He will now live with his dog handler PC Jennie Ellse.
Ms Ellse, of Nottinghamshire Police, said Quantum had been an amazing colleague.
"He is the only dog I have had in my service and he really has taught me everything I know about dog handling," she said.
"He's really everything you would want from a police dog - dependable, loyal, reliable and absolutely fearless."
"He has never let me down and I really couldn't have asked for a better wingman over the years.
"I am very sad to see him retire but I know the time is right for him.
"He recently suffered a shoulder injury after tracking a suspect over a considerable distance and went a bit lame."
She said it was a hard decision to retire Quantum but it was to give him the greatest possible quality of life in his remaining years.
'My best mate'
In 2020, Quantum helped to detain a violent criminal at Nottingham train station who had already assaulted several officers.
"This was a dangerous and violent criminal who had already knocked a female officer unconscious," said Ellse.
"He was determined to escape and me and Quantum were the last line of defence.
"The suspect armed himself with a plank of wood and hit Quantum around the head, which did phase him for a second, but he still managed to grab hold of him and detain him.
"I think that offender saw a female officer and a dog and thought he could get the better of us.
"Thanks to the incredible bravery Quantum showed that day he soon realised he'd made a mistake.
"To have your best mate behind you on your shoulder, watching your every move and being there when things go wrong and things turn nasty, which they have to me a number of times.
"He's been my back up and he has never ever let me down and I will always be grateful to him for that."
