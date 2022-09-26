A46: Man arrested after fatal four-vehicle crash
A man has been arrested after a 22-year-old man died in a four-vehicle crash in Nottinghamshire.
Emergency services were called to the southbound carriageway of the A46, near Car Colston, at about 21:15 BST on Saturday.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 38-year-old man was detained on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop after a collision.
Officers said the suspect remained in custody, adding investigations are ongoing.
