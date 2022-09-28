Mansfield PCSO provides party surprise for girl, 9, with cancer
By George Torr
BBC News
- Published
A "superhuman" nine-year-old with cancer had a day to remember after fulfilling her wish to sit inside a police car.
Lexi-May, from Mansfield in Notitnghamshire, recently received the devastating news she had been diagnosed with a rare kidney cancer.
She has already been through chemotherapy treatment twice before.
At a party in honour of Lexi-May, PCSO Tracy Stokes surprised her with a special visit.
With sirens blazing and blue lights flashing, PCSO Stokes made a dramatic entrance before inviting the girl inside the car for a full demonstration.
The gathering at Rainworth Village Hall was arranged to cheer her up as chemotherapy starts again.
"I've known Lexi's family for a little while and have worked in the village hall where the party was being held, so they told me about it and asked if I could bring a police car along," PCSO Stokes said.
"What they wanted me to do was wait until she arrived and put the lights and the sirens on when she walked down the car park.
"She had absolutely no idea, so her face was an absolute picture.
'Over the moon'
PCSO Stokes, from the Newark and Sherwood neighbourhood policing team, added Lexi was an "inspiration" who was "never seen her without a smile on her face".
Lexi-May's mother Danielle said her daughter "loved the day".
"She is one brave, strong little girl - she's just superhuman," Danielle said.
"She wants to be a police officer when she grows up, so she was over the moon.
"She didn't know what do with herself when she saw the police car, so I'd like to thank Tracy, who is an amazing officer, for doing that for her."
