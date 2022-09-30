Nottingham's Goose Fair returns to city following coronavirus
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
Nottingham's Goose Fair is making its return to the city following cancellations in 2020 and 2021 due to coronavirus.
The event is due to run for 10 days, until 9 October - the longest period in its centuries-old history.
The fair, held on the city's Forest Recreation Ground, is one of the largest travelling fun fairs in Europe.
The city council said: "Goose Fair has a special place in the life of our city and it's great to see it back."
This year's event includes more than 250 rides and attractions.
Pavlos Kotsonis, from the city council, said: "Goose Fair has a special place in the life of our city and it's great to see it back this year, bigger and better than ever after two years away.
"We are very proud of its more than 700 year history and so many Nottingham people have a story to tell about it."
Showman's Guild (Notts & Derby branch) chair, William Percival, said: "Members of the Showmen's Guild are thrilled to be back in Nottingham, and look forward to welcoming visitors from across the region and beyond during the specially extended ten-day fair."
The fair's return to the city comes after it was cancelled for two successive years, due to the pandemic.
Thursday saw the traditional reading of the Goose Fair Charter and the ceremonial ringing of the bells by the Lord Mayor to mark the fair's official opening.
Goosey - an eight-foot statue of a goose, which is usually positioned on a roundabout near the Forest Recreation Ground, has also been lifted into place.
Until 2020's cancellation, the fair, believed to be 738 years old, had only been cancelled a handful of times - because of plague in the 17th Century and the two world wars.
