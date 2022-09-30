Worksop: Four arrested after drugs and weapons seized
- Published
Four people were arrested after drugs, cash and illegal weapons were seized in police raids in Nottinghamshire.
Three houses in Gladstone Street and Cresswell Street in Worksop were searched shortly after 15:30 BST on Thursday.
Nottinghamshire Police said suspected Class A and B drugs were recovered along with offensive weapons, cash and mobile phones.
Those arrested remain in custody, the force said.
A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs and possession of an offensive weapon.
A woman, 54, was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession of a firearm without a certificate.
A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and a 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of failure to appear.
Insp Hayley Crawford, District Commander for Bassetlaw, said: "Drugs, weapons and crime destroy people's lives and make the lives of those in our communities a misery which is why we will always listen to any resident's concerns and maintain the pressure on local suspects until they are arrested and hauled up in front of the courts."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.