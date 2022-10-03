Nottinghamshire Lottery millionaires buy chip van business
A couple who won £1m on a lottery scratchcard have used some of their winnings to set up a mobile fish and chip business.
Andrew and Paula Hancock, from Boughton in Nottinghamshire, said they had sold their catering business before their win but had missed it.
Mr Hancock said: "I've been itching to get back into the industry."
The Hancocks won in 2019 after purchasing a National Lottery scratchcard while out shopping.
The couple said they would use their business to serve rural communities.
Mr Hancock said: "I just love how food brings people together.
"But the challenge, especially with Covid, was finding and realising the right opportunity.
"You could say I've been fishing for the right venture, which could only have been made possible thanks to our win.
"I have seen many local independent businesses like shops and pubs close.
"It's not just a loss of business and jobs but there's also an effect upon the community.
"I hope this business will serve up more than just food and be a regular focal point for people."
The couple said their business, Loxley Catering, had had a positive reaction since its launch.
Mrs Hancock said: "Customers have been chatting with each other while waiting to be served, catching up on village life."
A National Lottery spokesperson said "Many winners enjoy setting up their own businesses after winning big.
"Andy and Paula are very social people who were keen to put their skills to good use and provide a service to their local villages."
