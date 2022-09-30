Nottingham city centre roads closed after fight
- Published
Roads in Nottingham city centre have been taped off by police after reports of two men fighting in the street.
Nottinghamshire Police were called to Lower Parliament Street at about 12:45 BST on Friday.
Officers have confirmed one person has been taken to hospital but officers have not released further details.
Lower Parliament Street, Southwell Road and a number of other city centre streets have been closed, causing gridlock.
Insp Iain Blackstock said the the force had been called to reports of two people fighting in the road.
He said: "One person has been taken to hospital for treatment after sustaining injuries.
"Road closures are currently in place in Lower Parliament Street and Southwell Road while officers investigate what happened."
He asked any witnesses to the fight to contact police.
