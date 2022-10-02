Police seek man over hate crime in Nottingham's Victoria Centre lift
Police investigating a hate crime in a lift in a Nottingham shopping centre have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to.
Officers said a man made a derogatory comment about a woman's cerebral palsy when she asked him to let her use the lift alone in Victoria Centre.
Nottinghamshire Police said she was worried she might catch Covid-19 by sharing the space.
The man became aggressive leaving her upset and distressed, the force said.
Officers said they had been trying to identify the man since the incident happened on 28 July but have now released a CCTV image.
Insp Paul Gummer said: "This was an appalling incident that caused great upset and distress to the victim.
"Despite extensive inquiries, all efforts to trace the person responsible have been met with a negative result and so we now asking for the public's help to identify him."
