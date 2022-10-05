Coal truck stolen and later used in ram-raid 25 miles away
A coal truck stolen from a yard was later used to reverse into the shutters of two businesses at an industrial estate about 25 miles away.
Stephen Brierley said his vehicle was stolen from Radford, Nottingham, at about 10:20 BST on Monday.
CCTV shows the truck being used 10 hours later by thieves who smashed into two units in Measham, Leicestershire.
Police are investigating and believe the truck used in the ram-raid was stolen from an address in Nottingham.
Mr Brierley - who delivers coal to 70 to 80 homes a week - said he parked up in the yard and went to grab a coffee, returning 15 minutes later to find the flatbed truck was gone.
He said CCTV from a neighbouring property partially showed the vehicle, filled with coal, being driven out of the yard.
Mr Brierley's son was later alerted via social media that a truck matching the description had ploughed into Clean Image Car Detailing, owned by Ryan Turley in Measham, Leicestershire.
A second neighbouring business was also broken into.
Mr Brierley said: "They don't understand the pressures that people are under, it's really shocking what they've done.
"We deliver to a lot of old people, some in their 90s who don't have central heating - they're relying on us to keep them warm.
"It's really stressful just talking about it, it really shook me up."
CCTV footage from Clean Image Car Detailing shows the culprits reversed into the shutters before burglars took off with tools.
Mr Turley said he felt "violated", adding it "couldn't have come at a worse time" as his partner is expecting a baby in a matter of days.
"It was my last few days to earn a bit of money," he said. "Now I'm having to sort this out, it's heart-wrenching."
Nottinghamshire Police confirmed officers were investigating the truck theft, while Leicestershire Police said they were looking into the burglaries.
"Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident but it is believed the truck may have been stolen the previous day from an address in Nottingham," a Leicestershire Police spokesperson said.
