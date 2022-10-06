Natasha Abrahart: University aims to appeal ruling over student's death
A university found by a judge to have discriminated against a student who killed herself is appealing the ruling.
Natasha Abrahart was found dead on the day she was due to take part in a group presentation in a 329-seat lecture theatre at the University of Bristol.
It was ordered to pay more than £50,000 in damages after her parents said the university failed to make adjustments for her social anxiety disorder.
The university said it was seeking leave to appeal from the High Court.
Judge Alex Ralton, who originally ruled on the case, refused to give the university permission to appeal the ruling at Bristol County Court on Wednesday, according to BristolLive.
Now the university has confirmed its intention to appeal the judgement in the High Court.
"We would like to make it clear that this appeal is not against the Abrahart family, nor are we disputing the specific circumstances of Natasha's death. We remain deeply sorry for their loss and we are not contesting the damages awarded by the judge," a spokesperson said.
"In appealing, we are seeking absolute clarity for the higher education sector around the application of the Equality Act when staff do not know a student has a disability, or when it has yet to be diagnosed."
The university added it helped Miss Abrahart, from West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, with an NHS referral as well as suggesting alternative options for her assessment to "alleviate the anxiety she faced".
"However the judgement suggests they should have gone further than this, although Natasha's mental health difficulties had not been diagnosed," the spokesperson said.
"Understandably, this has caused considerable anxiety as it puts a major additional burden on staff who are primarily educators, not healthcare professionals."
In his original judgement, the judge said: "In my judgement there can be no doubt that there was direct discrimination, especially once the university knew or should have known that a mental health disability of some sort was preventing Natasha from performing."
In the judgement, he found the university breached its duties to make reasonable adjustments to the way it assessed Miss Abrahart and treated her unfavourably because of the consequences of her disability.
He found these breaches led to the physics student's death, noting that "it was accepted by the medical experts that the primary stressor and cause of Natasha's depressive illness was oral assessment".
An inquest into Miss Abrahart's death in May 2019 found she had been neglected by mental health services but the coroner ruled the adequacy of support provided by the university was outside of the inquest's scope.
