Thousands more ambulance workers to vote on strike action
- Published
Ambulance workers in the East and West Midlands are set to vote on whether to strike in a dispute over pay.
The GMB Union has announced that East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) and West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) members will face a vote on industrial action on a date yet to be confirmed.
It comes after a consultative ballot by the union, which saw 88% of workers at both trusts vote in favour of action.
The Department of Health and Social Care has imposed a 4% pay rise.
The union and its members claim such an increase will leave workers, including paramedics, facing a real terms pay cut.
About 2,000 EMAS and 750 WMAS staff will vote on whether to take action.
Stuart Richards, GMB senior organiser, said: "Ambulance workers should be out on the streets trying to save lives - instead they're worrying about feeding their own families. It's a national disgrace.
"GMB Union will stand shoulder to shoulder with our members and fight for the above inflation pay rise that our NHS workers deserve."
GMB has recently announced formal strike ballots among its members at Yorkshire Ambulance Service and North East Ambulance Service.
A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said more than a million NHS workers will get "a pay rise of at least £1,400 this year".
"Industrial action is a matter for unions, and we urge them to carefully consider the potential impacts on patients."
EMAS declined to comment before a formal vote had taken place. WMAS has been contacted for comment.
Dates of when the vote will take place are set to be announced over the coming days, the union has said.