Tobias White-Sansom: Man who died in Majorca to be returned home
- Published
The family of a man who died after an altercation at a nightclub in Majorca say they have now been allowed to bring his body home.
Tobias White-Sansom, 35, from Nottingham, died in hospital on 31 July, five days after the incident.
His family has called for an independent inquiry after they claim he was held down by security staff.
The British government has said it is in contact with Spanish authorities.
The family said a Spanish judge heard more details surrounding the incident and coupled with a second autopsy, Mr White-Sansom was allowed to be repatriated.
His mum Lorraine Thompson said her "amazing" son - a father of two - was pinned down by security staff following a row over him removing his T-shirt because he was too hot.
The family believes he was arrested by police, beaten and injected with a tranquiliser before suffering a cardiac arrest and being taken to hospital.
Mr White-Sansom spent several days in a coma. The family were then advised by doctors to allow his life-support machine to be switched off.
Nadia Whittome, MP for Nottingham East, said she was supporting the family.
"There are still many unanswered questions about the death of Tobias White-Sansom in Majorca at the end of July," she said.
"I am supporting his family who are rightfully demanding that his death is properly investigated and that those who bear responsibility are held accountable."
The Spanish civil guard - Guardia Civil - confirmed it had received an emergency call.
"Upon the arrival of the Guardia Civil police, this man was violent and police reduced him to be assisted by medical services," it said in a statement.
"He was taken to the hospital for treatment. There, once while he was being assisted, he was arrested for a crime of injury."
A Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office spokesperson said: "We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Mallorca and are in contact with the local authorities."
